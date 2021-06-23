Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.45. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 596,110 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 million, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xunlei by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

