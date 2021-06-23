yAxis Market Cap Tops $5.31 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. yAxis has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $145,538.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00017105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00106505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.32 or 0.99899177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002690 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

