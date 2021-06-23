Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 2.9%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.09. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yduqs Participações in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers in-class and distance learning undergraduate courses in the areas of exact sciences, biological sciences, and human sciences with bachelor-level, teaching-level, and associate-level programs. It also provides lato-sensu and stricto-sensu graduate courses, master's programs, PhD programs, and extension courses.

