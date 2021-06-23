YETI (NYSE:YETI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 764,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

