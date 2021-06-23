YF Link Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,871.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $266,871.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $75.32 or 0.00223816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

