YIELD App One Day Volume Reaches $561,399.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $561,399.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,750,074 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

