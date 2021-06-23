Yield Protocol Price Down 22% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $87,213.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

