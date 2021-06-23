YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

