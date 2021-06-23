Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $869.10

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869.10 ($11.35) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 840.62 ($10.98), with a volume of 17,878 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869.10. The company has a market capitalization of £491.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

