Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,570,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

