Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $525.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

