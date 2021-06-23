Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $180.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.80 million and the lowest is $175.64 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

