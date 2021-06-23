Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 122,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

