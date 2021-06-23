Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kohl’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

