Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.89 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

