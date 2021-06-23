Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

PBH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 202,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,125. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.