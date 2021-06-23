Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.38 Billion

Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $19.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.83 billion and the highest is $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

