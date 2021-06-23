Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 1,067,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.