Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $33.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $144.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $571.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 701.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

