Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.