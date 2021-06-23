Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $269.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.26 million to $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

