Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $737.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.59 million and the highest is $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $611.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $314.57 and a 1-year high of $612.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.31.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.