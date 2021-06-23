Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $192.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.80 million to $195.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $775.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $457.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

