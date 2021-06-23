Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
TAP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.