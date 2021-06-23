Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 821,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,956. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

