Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

ALG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. 58,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,482,209.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,881. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

