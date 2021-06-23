Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,773 shares of company stock worth $9,280,606 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

