Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 133,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $495.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

