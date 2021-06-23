Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post sales of $540.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEX. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

