Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce sales of $560.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.