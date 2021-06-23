Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

