Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock remained flat at $$29.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 534,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.