Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 13,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,225. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

