Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. V.F. reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

