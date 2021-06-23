Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

