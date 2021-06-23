Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.19. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

