Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.79.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

