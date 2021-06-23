Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.04. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

BC stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

