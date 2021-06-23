Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce $2.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.37.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.