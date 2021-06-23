Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

