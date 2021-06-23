Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $197.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $200.90 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.99.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

