Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.33 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 110.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.