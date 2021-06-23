Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $660.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of CG opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

