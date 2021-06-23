Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.65 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $16,503,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.