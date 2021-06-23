Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

ZAL traded up €0.37 ($0.44) on Wednesday, reaching €100.35 ($118.06). The company had a trading volume of 799,989 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.67. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

