Zano Market Capitalization Tops $21.96 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $135,776.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,462.04 or 1.00276479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00329317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00375271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00708585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057872 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,725,979 coins and its circulating supply is 10,696,479 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

