ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,087.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $10,087.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00333010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00194420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,231,457 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

