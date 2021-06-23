Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,427.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.40 or 0.05826527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.30 or 0.01410214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00382584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00119979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00632498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00382741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007477 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039776 BTC.

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

