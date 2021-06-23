ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $328,441.15 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,040,271 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

