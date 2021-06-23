Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ZEN opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.26. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

